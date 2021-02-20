ST. PETERS, Mo. — Scoring points in six of the 11 events in the pool, Carl Junction finished sixth in the Class 1 team standings on Saturday in the MSHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Bulldogs totaled 122 points to share sixth place with Webster Groves.
St. Louis-area schools claimed the top three places in the team standings — Cor Jesu Academy with 236, Parkway West with 183 and St. Joseph's Academy with 163. Cape Girardeau Central was fourth with 145, and Clayton took fifth with 128.
Two relay teams posted the highest finishes for the Bulldogs as they placed second in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 50.18 seconds, just 1.26 seconds behind winner Clayton) and third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.86, trailing Cor Jesu at 1:38.23 and Parkway West at 1:39.28.
Skyler Sundy, Emma Lacey and Chloe Miller swam on both relay teams, and they were joined by Sophia Hensley in the medley relay and Alanza Montez in the 200 free relay.
Miller, Montez, Sundy and Lacey teamed up to finish ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.87).
In individual events, the Bulldogs had a pair of fifth-place finishers with Miller in the 50 freestyle (24.41) and Lacey in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.94).
Sundy took ninth place in the 100 backstroke (1:00.86), and Abigail Wilson placed 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.83).
Two more area swimmers scored points by finishing in the top 16.
Meghan Watson of Lamar placed 11th in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.72, giving the Tigers 37th place in the team standings with six points.
Webb City's Skylar Powell finished 13th in the 50 freestyle (25.28), earning four points for the Cardinals.
There was one two-time state champion from Southwest Missouri as Maggie Moore of New Covenant won the 50 freestyle (23.50) and the 100 backstroke (56.33).
