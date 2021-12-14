ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team topped Ft. Smith Southside 52-32 in the semifinals of the McDonald County Mustang Classic on Tuesday night.
The triumph lifted the Bulldogs (7-2) to the championship game. Carl Junction will play Bentonville West, a 75-48 victor over Springdale, at 8 p.m. Wednesday at MHS.
In other area games, Frontenac defeated Webb City 65-32 in the consolation bracket. Alma defeated McDonald County 50-25.
The Mustangs and the Cardinals will clash at 3:30 p.m. in the seventh place game. Frontenac and Alma play at 5 in the consolation finals.
Springdale and Ft. Smith Southside play at 6:30 for third place.
