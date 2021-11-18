Despite losing all-time program great Katie Scott to graduation two years ago, the Carl Junction girls basketball team did not waver from its winning ways last season.
The Bulldogs did what they did best, capturing their sixth consecutive district title while finishing with an 18-9 overall record.
And that was in a rebuilding year for Carl Junction, according to coach Brad Shorter.
“We played multiple underclassmen,” said Shorter, who enters his 19th season coaching and seventh as the head coach of the Bulldogs. “We lost a key component in Kylie Scott (to a wrist injury) midway through the season just as we were beginning to show significant signs of success. But our kids responded to that and we continued to progress throughout the year.”
The only departure from last year’s squad is graduate Hannah Lee. Carl Junction would have returned all five starters, but senior Jessa Hylton suffered a torn ACL during the volleyball season and will be sidelined throughout the winter.
Hylton averaged nearly 10 points and five rebounds per game last year. She received all-conference and all-district honors.
“She is one of the most athletic players in the area,” Shorter said. “This will be a huge hit to our team. She was a spark plug for our team.”
Junior standout Destiny Buerge, a 5-foot-6 combo guard, will lead the way for the Bulldogs. She put together a decorated sophomore campaign that was capped by eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Buerge was tops on the team with 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game. She also handed out 2.6 assists a night as well.
“She (Destiny) is a scorer,” Shorter said. “Destiny will need to not only score, but also look to get the others involved more this year. She is certainly capable as she showed that her freshman year. I expect her to play much more aggressively defensively this season.”
Hali Shorter, a 5-7 guard, is back after averaging six points, four rebounds and three assists per game. The junior had a huge game in the district championship against Webb City last year, where she finished with 15 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“Hali became one of our knock down shooters from the outside,” Shorter said. “Her presence was like having another coach on the floor.”
Other key returning starters include junior guard Klohe Burk and sophomore post player Kylie Scott. Burk averaged 9.4 points per game, while Scott chipped in nine and pulled down nearly 10 boards a night as a freshman.
“Klohe had a very good sophomore season,” Shorter said. She gave us another shooter outside that could take the ball to the basket. She defends exceptionally well and gives us another scoring option on the floor.
“Kylie’s injury came at an inopportune time as she was really getting settled into the year. She was averaging close to a double-double. She can score and rebound, and we expect to see a lot of that from her this season.”
Carl Junction gets valuable experience back in senior Ellie Lawson, who plays multiple positions. Shorter said she acted as one of the team’s glue players last season.
Among the top newcomers include Loren Lee (5-10 senior), Anna Burch (5-8 sophomore), Hailey Merwin (5-6 sophomore), Dezirea Williams (5-9 freshman) and DeShaye Buerge (5-7 freshman).
Of course, DeShaye is the younger sister of Destiny.
“While we will miss Jessa, I’m sure we will have some kids step up and want to take on the challenge of trying to fill the void,” Shorter said. “Our philosophy doesn't ever revolve around one player, but losing Jess does force us to make some changes in style we had planned on doing. No matter the style, I’m sure our kids will compete and play extremely hard.
“As always, we strive to progress every day and give ourselves a chance to be successful towards the end of the year.”
The Bulldogs open the season with the Carl Junction Classic on Nov. 29.
