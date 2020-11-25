An unprecedented season came to a heartbreaking end for the Carl Junction girls basketball team last year.
The Bulldogs were a perfect 28-0 entering the Class 4 Final Four and were poised to win their first state championship. But like many in March, COVID-19 abruptly ended their season.
“It was bittersweet,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “We were able to beat some very good basketball teams last year. For it to end like it did with all the work our kids had put in, it was very tough to swallow.”
Carl Junction lost four starters and six letter winners that led the program to an impressive 99-18 record with four district championships and three appearances in the Final Four.
Now the Bulldogs will have to rebuild with just five returning letter winners. But it arguably won’t be the typical rebuild that Shorter is accustomed to at Carl Junction.
It will start with the return of sophomore Destiny Buerge and junior Jessa Hylton.
Buerge, the lone returning starter, is a 5-foot-6 combo guard who averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals. Hylton is a 5-8 guard who scored 6.5 points and grabbed 1.7 rebounds per game.
“Destiny showed at times last year she has the potential to be one of the top point guards in the area,” Shorter said. “This year, we will expect her to score and spread the ball around at an even higher clip. Jessa is one of the most athletic players on our team. We expect to get more scoring and all-around production from her this season.”
Hannah Lee is a 6-0 post and the only senior on the roster. Shorter hopes to have much production from her inside the lane, rebounding and scoring.
“She will take on much of the load inside for us this year,” Shorter added.
Junior Ellie Lawson and sophomore Hali Shorter will transition into guard roles.
“Ellie is a great team player that will play multiple positions and do a great job at all of them,” Shorter said. “She has a great work ethic and I am excited to see what she does this year. Hali has the potential to become a knock-down shooter for us. She has been working hard on improving her craft. She is a team-oriented player that guards and rebounds, which will get her even more minutes.”
Junior Ady Walker, sophomore Allie Wrestler and freshmen Ana Burch and Kylie Scott look to break out onto the varsity scene this season. Scott, a 6-1 forward, is the younger sister of former Carl Junction stars Megan and Katie.
“Kyle has the potential to make an impact quickly,” Shorter said. “She has great athleticism. Once she adjusts to the game speed, she will do great things.”
Although they have lost several key pieces, the Bulldogs' expectations will not waver.
“We will be very young and inexperienced at some key positions,” Shorter said. “Like every year, our goal will be to progress every day in practice and games. As always, the COC will be extremely tough. Our conference in girls basketball is one of the toughest if not the toughest in the state. We will strive to progress every day and give ourselves a chance to be successful toward the end of the year.”
Carl Junction opens the season on Nov. 30 at the Carl Junction Classic.
