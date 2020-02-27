CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — If there’s a perfect way to cap a perfect regular season, perhaps the Carl Junction girls basketball team got pretty close to it on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs, ranked third in Class 4, remained unbeaten with a 74-31 win over McDonald County in their regular-season finale at CJHS. The triumph improved CJ’s record to 24-0, punctuating the first undefeated regular season in program history.
“We really never talked about (going undefeated), but we set some goals early in the season about getting better every day, getting better with each game and continuing to fight, work together and be a team,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “So honestly, we never talked about an undefeated season. But as we got closer, we realized it could happen.
“I’m just really proud of this group of seniors and the group that’s underneath them who have contributed. It’s just a great group of kids who play hard, play well and play together.”
And despite dealing with the distractions and emotions of a final home game, the Bulldogs took the suspense out of the night early. Carl Junction scored the game’s first 10 points and held a 28-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 53-14 lead by halftime.
“It was an emotional night for everyone,” Shorter said. “It was emotional for me, too. … It was really important for us tonight to get out to an early start and play hard. We were able to get a lot of kids out on the floor and we did some nice things tonight. Going into district, this will be big for us.”
Carl Junction senior Katie Scott totaled 15 points, with seven coming in the first quarter.
“I cried multiple times today, knowing this was my final home game,” said Scott, a 1,500-point scorer in her prep career who’s signed with Division II Drury. “It’s a lot. I’m so grateful for all four years and every single moment in between. I’m also excited. I’m excited for district and everything next.”
The Bulldogs continued to apply offensive pressure in the second quarter as they opened the period on a 21-1 run. A four-point play by sophomore Jessa Hylton, who was fouled on a made 3-pointer and cashed in her ensuing free throw, gave CJ a 50-11 lead with about two minutes remaining in the half.
The second half saw Carl Junction lead by as many as 46 points.
Carl Junction had five seniors score in the final home game of their prep careers. To go along with Scott’s 15 points, Shila Winder recorded 11 points while Dani Wrensch, Taylor Hughes and Taylor Storm added three points apiece.
“I feel like this group’s chemistry has always been second to none for the groups that I’ve had the last four years,” Short said of his senior class. “It’s continued to improve each year, and they pass the ball really well to each other. They use one another. One night it could be Katie Scott and the next night it could be Shila Winder or Daniel Wrensch or Taylor Hughes or Taylor Storm or Ashley Stokes. Any one of them can score. They don’t really care who gets credit. They just want to win and they want to play together.”
Freshman Destiny Buerge led the Carl Junction scoring with 17 points and Hylton chipped in 11.
For McDonald County (9-16), Jaylie Sannny paced the offense with eight points, while Rita Santillian added seven points and Ragan Wilson six.
The Mustangs are seeded sixth in the Class 4 District 12 tournament and open play on Saturday against 3-seed Monett at Monett High School.
The Bulldogs take a No. 1 seed into the same district tournament, where they’ll open with 4-seed Neosho or 5-seed Cassville in the semifinals on March 3.
“It’s an exciting time, and it’s always my favorite time of the year,” Shorter said. “Hopefully we’re able to make a little run.”
“We definitely have a lot of momentum going with us,” Scott said. “I’m really excited for what the possibilities are. It’s not going to be an easy road to state. We have a lot of high-caliber teams we’ll have to play along the way, but I think we have the potential, we have the heart and we just want it more than everyone else.”
