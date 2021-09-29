LAMAR, Mo. — The Carl Junction cross country team flexed its depth with five runners in the top-15 en route to winning the team title at the Lamar Invitational on Tuesday at Lamar Country Club.
The Bulldogs' top finisher was Ally Montez, who crossed the line in third place with a time of 20:43. In seventh, Hannah Franks finished with a time of 21:29 while Alexis Carpenter came in 10th, Sadie Burchett in 13th and Riley Briggs in 15th.
All five of those runners parlayed Carl Junction into posting 43 points to edge El Dorado Springs by five. Nevada came in third, while Cassville and St. Michael the Archangel round out the top 5.
Elsa Henry of St. Michael the Archangel took the individual title with a 20:03 time, while Lamar's Kiersten Potter (20:17) was the runner-up.
The Tigers were led by Allie Rains (21:56), who finished 11th. Avery Morris was right behind in 12th with a time of 22:08.
Cassville was paced by Jolie Evans, who placed fifth with a time of 21:06. Annie Moore came in 14th with a time of 22:41.
Other top area finishes includes Mikayla Madison of Lamar, who placed 17th. Jasper's Olivia Moss was 19th, while McDonald County was led by Clara Horton in 27th and Sadie Camp paced Monett in 29th.
Leading College Heights was Jayli Johnson in 32nd. Thomas Jefferson's top finisher was Sarah Mueller, who placed 35th.
On the boys side, Stockton claimed the team title with 49 points as the Tigers placed five runners in the top-20.
Colby Adams (17:10) and Braden Postlewait (17:12) led the way in fifth and sixth, respectively.
El Dorado's Daelen Ackley crossed the line first to win the individual title with a time of 15:58. Collin Emmert of Carl Junction was in second with a time of 16:28, while Monett's Julio Cruz posted a time of 16:44 to place third.
Thomas Jefferson was led by Kip Atteberry, who was seventh with a time of 17:17. Southwest's Christian Long (17:31) finished ninth, while Carl Junction's Jack Lawson placed 15th.
McAuley Catholic's top finisher was Phillip Motazedi, who placed 82nd.
