NEOSHO, Mo. — Carl Junction's girls soccer team earned an 8-0 victory over Neosho on Friday afternoon at Neosho.
The Bulldogs improved to 17-4 and 6-1 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Allie Wrestler got Carl Junction on the board with a goal in the seventh minute, while Jocelyn Brown added a tally in the 43rd minute as the Bulldogs' lead swelled to 2-0.
Kadynce Arnold and Lauren Burgess combined for four goals the rest of the way as Carl Junction pulled away in the second half.
Carl Junction plays at Nixa on Tuesday.
