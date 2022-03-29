CASSVILLE, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team moved to 3-0 in the early season after picking up a 4-0 win over Cassville Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Carl Junction was buoyed by a strong second half and finished with a 11-0 advantage in shots on net.
Kadynce Arnold, Hailey Merwin, Lauren Burgess and Samantha Sims logged goals apiece for the Bulldogs.
Burgess also led CJ in assists with two.
Cassville goalkeeper Annie Moore was busy in goal with seven saves.
Carl Junction plays at McDonald County on Friday.
