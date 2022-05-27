A lot has changed for Carl Junction’s girls soccer team since last season.
But perhaps the biggest difference about this Bulldog squad — they are more experienced and battle-tested than ever.
Fresh off capturing a Class 3 District 6 title in dramatic fashion, Carl Junction (21-5) looks to show off that experience as it plays host to Glendale (19-3) at noon Saturday in the state quarterfinals at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs are winners of four straight and eight of their last 10 contests.
“Not only do we have an offense that’s putting the ball in the back of the net, we have a defense to keep the ball out of the net,” Carl Junction coach Ed Miller said. “So, it’s not a one-sided team, it’s a complete team.
“Over the last two or three weeks, we’ve turned it up another notch and we’re really playing together as a group. If we can continue to play like a team, it’s going to be hard to break us down.”
Carl Junction hasn’t faced Glendale since it was blanked 5-0 on April 9, 2021, in the Southwest Showdown at Springfield.
“I feel that our team has gotten better since the last time we played Glendale and they graduated some people so we will see if we closed that gap at all,” Miller said.
In the district finals, the second-seeded Bulldogs were propelled by a goal from senior Lauren Burgess in the 77th minute to knock off top-seeded Branson 1-0 last Saturday.
It was a play that was assisted by junior midfielder Hannah Franks as Carl Junction claimed its first district crown since the 2019 campaign.
Burgess leads the Bulldogs with 26 goals this season. Classmate Kadynce Arnold has found the back of the net 14 times, while juniors Allie Wrestler and Franks have 13 goals.
Not just a potent scorer, Burgess paces Carl Junction with 22 assists. Junior goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa has tallied 64 saves.
The Bulldogs average 3.7 goals per match, while limiting opponents to less than one tally per contest.
“As the season has progressed I think we’ve grown as a team in scoring over 90 goals this year,” Miller said. “That’s about 30 or more than we scored all of last year.
“There’s only been 15 goals scored against us this year. So our defense is really solid and hard to break down.”
Glendale also comes into the contest on a hot streak. The Falcons have won nine straight, including a 1-0 victory over Springfield Catholic to win the District 5 title.
Miller said Glendale poses many problems for his team.
“Glendale has several really good players so they like to put you in a one-on-one situation,” Miller said. “Our girls need to be able to defend when in that situation.
“If we can keep them outside the box and make them shoot from there, I think that increases our chances and is a key to us keeping the game close.”
Miller said the biggest key for Carl Junction is getting accustomed to the Falcons’ fast style of play.
“If we can get that done in the first 10 minutes or so and keep it a close game, I think we can stay in it all game and have a chance to win,” Miller said.
