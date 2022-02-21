CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a clash between two state-ranked squads, the Carl Junction girls basketball team stumbled in a 70-59 setback to Nixa in its regular-season finale Monday night at home.
The difference in the contest proved to be a 17-3 surge from the Eagles in the second quarter to build a 33-18 lead at the break.
Carl Junction rallied in the second half, outscoring Nixa 20-13 in the third quarter to cut the score to 46-38. The Bulldogs got as close as three points down the stretch, but the Eagles pulled away late.
With only one game left to play, Class 6 No. 4 Nixa upped its record to 21-4 and an unblemished 8-0 mark in the Central Ozark Conference.
Macie Conway powered the Eagles with 24 points, while Kinley Hammitt and Allison Kamies tallied 15 apiece. Rhianna Gibbons contributed 12 points.
Carl Junction (20-7) honored Destiny Buerge for her scoring milestones before the game. Fittingly, the junior combo guard poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Kylie Scott had 12 points, while Dez Williams chipped in 11.
Top-seeded Carl Junction opens postseason play with eighth-seeded Hillcrest at 10 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament held in Willard.
