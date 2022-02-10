CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Ozark girls basketball team used a second-half surge to down Carl Junction 75-61 on Thursday night at CJHS.
The setback snaps the Bulldogs' six-game winning streak. Carl Junction drops to 17-6 and 4-2 in the COC.
After trading points to 29-29 in the first half, the Tigers used a 21-16 burst to take a 50-45 lead at the end of the third quarter. Ozark outscored Carl Junction 25-16 to pull away.
Jordyn Foley led the Tigers with 20 points, while Lyla Watson contributed 17. Riley Boggs chipped in 11 points for Ozark.
Leading the Bulldogs was Destiny Buerge with 26 points. Kylie Scott also had a big night with 24 points.
Carl Junction hosts Joplin on Tuesday.
