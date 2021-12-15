A five-minute stretch to close out the second quarter made all the difference in the final outcome of the game.
The Carl Junction girls basketball team suffered a 57-45 setback to Bentonville West on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Mustang Classic at McDonald County High School.
The Bulldogs (7-3) finished as the runner-up in the tournament.
Carl Junction took an 11-10 lead — its first of the game — at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter. The Bulldogs extended their lead out to 13-10 with 3:30 to play in the first half.
But the Wolverines exploded for a 17-0 run to close out the first half and led 27-13 at the break.
Turnovers proved to ail Carl Junction during that stretch of play.
“We turned it over and a lot of it had to do with having to move chairs,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “We had Destiny (Buerge) and Kylie (Scott) on the bench and gosh, there’s 35 points plus right there and our main ball-handler and the presence that Kylie has. I thought our kids fought really well, the ones that were on the floor.
"Even though they were in positions that the don’t normally play, they did a good job of withstanding and kind of keeping the game there.”
The Bulldogs didn’t go away quietly.
Carl Junction rallied back in the second half behind Buerge’s. She finished with 24 points, 20 of them coming in the second half.
The Bulldogs pulled to within 49-42 with 3:37 left in the game, but a fatigued Carl Junction team ran out of gas at the end. The Wolverines answered with a 8-3 spurt to elongate their lead down the stretch.
Bentonville West improved to 9-3 on the season with the victory.
Carl Junction’s Buerge and Klohe Burk were named to the Mustang Classic all-tournament team.
This marks the second straight tournament the Bulldogs finished as the runner-up. Last Saturday, Carl Junction reached the championship game in the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic for the fifth consecutive season.
It’s a long season, and Shorter sees these tournaments as a chance for his Bulldogs to learn before it truly matters in the postseason.
“It’s a process, I know people say that a lot of times but not really seeing how long of a season it really is and being able to see that down the road this is where we want to be,” Shorter said.
“We want to be able to make better decisions in this situation because this situation will come up again. It might be a little different but for the most part it’ll present itself and we want our kids to be in a spot to be successful. and I’m just so proud of how hard they worked, they worked so hard.”
The Bulldogs don’t play again until they play host to McDonald County at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.