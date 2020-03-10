NIXA, Mo. — When the fourth quarter arrived and with the season on the line, Katie Scott and the Carl Junction Bulldogs rose to the occasion.
Scott scored all of her team’s fourth-quarter points as Carl Junction earned a hard-fought 41-33 win over West Plains on Tuesday night in a MSHSAA Class 4 girls basketball sectional at Nixa High School.
“It took a little while to get going, but at the beginning of the fourth quarter, we were confident,” Scott said. “We got settled in, and we took control of the game.”
The Bulldogs (27-0) advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals in Bolivar, where they’ll meet Sullivan (25-2) at 1 p.m. at Southwest Baptist University.
Up five entering the final frame, the Bulldogs used a 9-3 run to pull away. Carl Junction limited West Plains to two field goals in the final period, with the second coming with six seconds left.
“We finished strong,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I thought our experience down the stretch was huge. I’m very proud of them. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight. This one is huge. Then we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”
Carl Junction wasn’t lacking for motivation. For starters, the Bulldogs fell short in this round last year. Also, Carl Junction entered the game ranked third, with the Zizzers ranked second.
“We don’t like to be considered the underdog coming into a game,” Scott said. “A lot of people thought they might get us. That was a lot of motivation for us.”
A senior guard/forward, Scott led the Bulldogs with 19 points. A 6-foot-3 Drury recruit and Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Scott made six field goals and 7-of-8 free throws.
Fellow senior Taylor Hughes added eight points for Carl Junction.
“I thought Katie and Taylor both played exceptional inside,” Shorter said. “We weren’t able to establish Katie inside in the first half, but we were able to get Taylor going. And Katie got going in the second half.”
Cass Cunningham scored 13 and MacKenzie Brunson added 10 for the Ozark Conference champion Zizzers (27-2).
Turnovers played a big role. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 12 times in the first half but only twice after intermission.
“I challenged them at halftime to quit turning the ball over,” Shorter said. “That proved to be the difference.”
West Plains committed 22 turnovers.
“The thing that really hurt us were the turnovers,” West Plains coach Scott Womack said. “They do a good job of defense. We just turned it over too much.”
From the start, both teams struggled to get quality shots against the opposition’s active zone defense.
The Bulldogs scored five points and committed five turnovers in the opening frame, and West Plains took a four-point lead into the second quarter.
Carl Junction scored the first nine points of the second period, with five from freshman Destiny Buerge.
Shila Winder’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead late in the first half, but West Plains’ Cunningham answered with a long trey, cutting her team’s halftime deficit to 19-17.
“We had some ugly possessions, but we grinded it out in the first half,” Shorter said.
The Bulldogs went up 28-21 after two hoops in the paint from Hughes and two charities from Scott, but the Zizzers responded with back-to-back treys. Dani Wrensch’s 3-pointer gave Carl Junction a 32-27 lead heading into the final frame.
Scott scored the first five points of the fourth period to give Carl Junction a double-digit lead with 5:45 to play.
“My teammates made a lot of great passes to set me up perfectly,” Scott said. “I’m so proud of my teammates.”
“We knew they were going to try to get it inside to Katie,” Womack said. “I thought we did a nice job on her in the first half. In the second half, she got loose. She stepped up her game.”
The Zizzers didn’t score in the fourth quarter until there was only 1:44 remaining.
“I thought our guards and forwards really contested shots well,” Shorter said. “I thought Jessa Hylton’s defense was a big part of that. All of them ... Shila, Dani, Taylor, Destiny ... they all contested shots well.”
Before fouling out in the final minute, Scott hit four late free throws to seal the win.
“We’ve been a good offensive team this year, but we just didn’t have it tonight,” Womack said, crediting CJ’s defense. “And in the fourth quarter, Carl Junction found an extra gear. We didn’t.”
