OZARK, Mo. — Chalk up 19 victories in a row for the Carl Junction girls basketball team after the Bulldogs upended Ozark 51-28 on Thursday.
Carl Junction (24-1) rallied from a 13-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter to take a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Destiny Buerge led the Bulldogs and all scorers with 23 points. Klohe Burk added 10 more to the winners’ total.
Molly Rushing topped Ozark (12-12) with six points.
Carl Junction will play at Webb City on Monday.
