CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Destiny Buerge netted 33 points and Carl Junction had three other girls in double figures Friday to upend visiting Strafford 69-55.
Despite trailing 30-27 at intermission, the Bulldogs gained momentum in the second half, wrapping up the decision with a 21-8 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Others scoring in twin figures for Carl Junction were Dezi Williams, 12; Kylie Scott, 11; and Klohe Burk, 10.
Carl Junction (9-1) will play at McDonald County on Jan. 2.
