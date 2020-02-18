CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — On its Senior Night, the Central Ozark Conference-leading and undefeated Carl Junction girls basketball team found itself in a dogfight with a 3-17 Joplin team in the first half.
Then the second half happened.
The Bulldogs, nursing a five-point lead at halftime, used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to take control and never looked back in an eventual 70-37 triumph on Tuesday at CJHS.
The Bulldogs (21-0) outscored the Eagles 39-11 in the second half and forced a running clock by the 3:01 mark of the fourth quarter.
“It’s Senior Night, and there’s a lot on the minds of all of our kids, as well as me,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “So I told our girls at halftime that we’ve got to get focused and take care of business. In the second half, we kind of got back to what we wanted to do. ... We got in our 2-3 matchup zone, forced turnovers and converted some easy shots.”
A buzzer-beating halfcourt shot by Joplin’s Gabriella Quinn made it a two-possession game as Carl Junction took a 31-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. But the Bulldogs came out of the break and scored in a flurry — Katie Scott banking in a floater from inside the paint and then Dani Wrensch converting back-to-back buckets with a layup and a 3-pointer — to quickly push their advantage to 38-26.
A layup by Joplin’s Brynn Driver made it 38-28 with six minutes remaining in the third before Carl Junction went on a 17-0 surge that spanned more than seven minutes.
Scott, a senior, scored a finger-roll layup late in the fourth to give CJ a 30-point lead and force the turbo clock.
“Give credit to Joplin for hitting their shots early, but our girls never lost their poise,” Shorter said. “They hit four 3-pointers in the first half and kept things close for a while, but our girls never got discouraged. We knew if we did some little things a little bit better, we would be in a good position to get the lead and control it. And that’s what we did.”
Joplin (3-18) was limited to 11 points in the second half after tallying 14 in the first quarter and 12 in the second. The Eagles led on two occasions before the two teams were tied at the end of the opening stanza.
“I think Carl Junction just got caught up a little bit in their Senior Night and maybe overlooked us a little bit early on,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “But I was pretty pleased with the way we started the game locked in despite who we were playing. They were relaxed and shot the ball well. I think we can be proud to say that we’re one of the few teams who led Carl Junction in quite a while.”
Scott led the scoring for CJ with 24 points while fellow seniors Shila Winder and Taylor Hughes chipped in eight points apiece. Freshman Destiny Buerge added 14 points.
Tuesday marked the final home game for CJ seniors Scott, Winder, Hughes, Wrensch and Taylor Storm.
“Our group of seniors is just a fabulous group of kids,” Shorter said. “What probably makes me most proud of this group isn’t necessarily about the wins or the points, but more about the way they are around each other and the class that they’ve shown. I’ve had many coaches and officials compliment them. They’ve represented CJ very well, and they’ll be greatly missed. They’ll always be part of our family.”
Madeleine Farber and Driver paced the Joplin scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Quinn added nine points.
JOPLIN BOYS 71, CJ 30
Always Wright scored a game-high 21 points with five makes from beyond the arc to help aid the Joplin boys team to its third consecutive win in COC play.
The Eagles (17-5) never trailed and led Carl Junction (5-15) by as many as 41 points.
Zach Westmoreland, Dakarai Allen and Tommy Hafer also scored in double figures for Joplin with 14, 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“The biggest thing is we made things very uncomfortable for their offense,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “I think we forced them off their practice spots and took some things away. We talked before the game about being disruptive and making them play uncomfortable. When we’re able to get stops and get out in transition, we’re really tough to deal with.”
The Eagles’ press defense held Carl Junction to its second-lowest point total of the season. The only time the Bulldogs scored fewer than 30 points was in a 77-27 setback to Parkview on Jan. 30.
After a turnaround jumper by Carl Junction’s Alex Baker trimmed the Joplin lead to 13-10 at the start of the second quarter, Joplin went on a 13-0 run to go up 26-10 with less than three minutes to go in the first half. The Eagles led by double digits the rest of the way.
Junior Trentyn Lehman finished as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 11 points. Senior Alex Dixon chipped in two points and five rebounds in his final home game for CJ.
