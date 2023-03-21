CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joclyn Brown and Ella Anderson scored two goals apiece Tuesday to spark Carl Junction to a 5-1 season-opening soccer win against Monett.
Brown, with an assist from Constance Graham, made the first goal of the game at the two-minute mark and scored again at the 75th minute in the second half on another assist by Graham.
Anderson, assisted by Hannah Franks, scored at the 12-minute mark and at the 52nd minute, with the latter assisted by Allie Wrestler.
The other goal for Carl Junction was by Franks, with an assist from Madelyn Dalton at the 34th minute.
The Bulldogs led 3-0 at halftime and had 21 shots on goal.
Monett’s Abby Inman collected 16 saves.
Carl Junction will travel to Pittsburg, Kansas, for a 4:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday.
