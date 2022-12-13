ANDERSON, Mo. — Carl Junction reached the finale of the Mustang Classic girls’ basketball championship Tuesday with a 68-44 semifinal win against Springdale, Arkansas.
The Bulldogs will play the winner of Southside (Fort Smith, Arkansas) and Bentonville West (Arkansas) for the title at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Carl Junction, playing at McDonald County High School, danced out to a 33-20 lead at halftime in winning its seventh game in eight outings.
Destiny Buerge’s 25 points topped three Carl Junction players in double figures. Kylie Scott netted 14 and Dezi Williams 11.
Kaiya McCoy had 13 points and JaKayla Bunch 11 to lead Springdale.
