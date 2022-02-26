WILLARD, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team is off to a familiar start to postseason play.
And that’s in the win column.
With four players in double-figures, the top-seeded Bulldogs overwhelmed eighth-seeded Hillcrest 75-34 on Saturday morning in a quarterfinal contest of the Class 5 District 6 tourney held at Willard High School.
Carl Junction, improving to 21-7, move on to the district semifinals and will play Parkview at 6 p.m. Monday in Willard. The fourth-seeded Vikings defeated fifth-seeded Neosho 53-36 in the other quarterfinal game.
The Bulldogs controlled the pace of the game from start to finish, building a 26-9 advantage at the end of one. Carl Junction’s lead mounted to 48-19 at the break and were in cruise control in the second half after a 20-11 third quarter to take a 68-30 lead.
Junior combo guard Destiny Buerge captured game honors with 25 points to lead the Bulldogs. Junior sharpshooter Klohe Burk contributed 19 points, while sophomore post Kylie Scott tossed in 13 and freshman Dez Williams added 11.
Hillcrest (4-20) was powered by Kiley Coffelt with 19 points.
Carl Junction is aiming for its seventh consecutive district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.