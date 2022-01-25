CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls led from the onset and dominated Parkview 63-49 on Tuesday night at home.
The Bulldogs (13-5) led 21-13 after the first quarter and 39-24 at the break. Carl Junction outscored the Vikings 12-9 in the third quarter and never looked back.
Destiny Buerge poured in a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs, while Kylie Scott had 18. Klohe Burk contributed 16 points.
Tara Masten was tops on Parkview with 19 points.
Carl Junction plays at Glendale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
