The Carl Junction girls basketball team seeks a third Final Four berth in the past four years today as it takes on Sullivan at 1 p.m. in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Southwest Baptist University.
Like the boys quarterfinal between Webb City and Helias Catholic, the contest will limit each school to 60 attendees apiece as a precautionary measure for the current global outbreak of COVID-19. A free livestream of the game will be broadcasted at kneo.org.
“The bright side is it’s going to be a little bit easier to communicate,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “But, I think as far as motivation and runs in the game, that might change a little for both teams. It’ll be an odd and possibly tough environment, but realistically, it can be a tough environment anyway. This might actually calm both teams down a little bit just with the fact that there’s not a big and potentially overwhelming crowd.”
Carl Junction (27-0) takes an undefeated record into today’s quarterfinal. The Bulldogs come off a 41-33 win over West Plains in a sectional that saw senior standout and Gatorade Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year Katie Scott score all of CJ’s points as the team pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Scott, a 6-foot-3 forward and Drury signee, led the Bulldogs with 19 points.
Scott is joined by Dani Wrensch, Ashley Stokes, Shila Winder, Taylor Hughes and Taylor Storm in a CJ senior class that is attempting to reach the state semifinals for a third time. Carl Junction reached the Final Four in 2017 and made the finals in 2018, but the program still seeks its first state championship.
“I think it would be great — just great for our community and great for our program,” Shorter said. “We have that tradition going where we have high expectations of excellence. To make it back to the Final Four would be great for these seniors just because they’ve worked so hard. To make it there three times out of your four years in high school, it says a lot about your ability and your team as well as your work ethic. So, we have high hopes and expectations going in.”
Standing in the way of CJ’s semifinal berth is a 25-2 Sullivan squad that downed Helias Catholic 49-37 in the sectional round.
"Their record tells us a lot,” Shorter said. “They’re very well-coached, they run multiple sets, they have a number of kids who can shoot it from outside and they play really hard. So, just with what they’re brining to the table, obviously it’s concerning and I hope we can come out with a great effort.”
The Eagles, scoring 52.9 points per game, ride a seven-game win streak and haven’t suffered a loss since a 43-36 setback to Union on Feb. 13.
The Bulldogs average 63.3 points per game and are led in scoring by Scott, freshman Destiny Buerge and Winder, who average 22.1, 11, and 9.8 points.
The victor between Carl Junction and Sullivan advance to the Final Four to take on either Ladue Horton Watkins or Incarnate Word on March 19 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
