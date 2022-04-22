MONETT, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team keeps on winning.
Aided by a strong second half, Carl Junction earned its fifth straight victory in a 7-0 triumph over Monett in non-conference action on Friday afternoon at Burl Fowler Stadium.
The Bulldogs are now 12-2 on the season.
Tessa Miller and Hannah Franks scored in the first half to give Carl Junction a comfortable 2-0 lead early on. Lauren Burgess assisted on both of the goals.
Burgess and Miller added tallies as the Bulldogs' lead swelled to 4-0 just five minutes into the second half.
Franks added another goal in the 62nd minute, while Burgess netted a goal off a penalty kick three minutes later as Carl Junction built a 6-0 advantage.
A senior, Miller accomplished a hat trick as she found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, accounting for the final scoring margin.
The Bulldogs outshot the Cubs 17-2. Monett's keeper Brooke Bluel collected 10 saves, while Chrissy Figueroa had two for Carl Junction.
Carl Junction hosts Webb City at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a matchup that's expected to have Central Ozark Conference title implications.
