SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team opened its spring season in the win column.
Behind a hat trick by Lauren Burgess, the Bulldogs (1-0) blanked Parkview 4-0 on Friday night on the road.
Burgess scored two of her three goals in the first half. Hannah Franks added a goal at the 27th minute to put Carl Junction up 3-0 at the break.
In the second half, Burgess found the back of the net in the 51st minute to accomplish the hat trick.
Carl Junction hosts McAuley/College Heights at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.