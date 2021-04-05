CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team scored eight goals in the first half while shutting out Cassville to claim a mercy-rule win on Monday at Carl Junction High School.
Hannah Franks, Jocelyn Brown and Hailey Merwin each had two goals for the Bulldogs, while Samantha Sims and Lauren Burgess scored one goal apiece.
Burgess also finished with a game-high four assist.
Carl Junction totaled 14 shots on net in the contest. Cassvile goalie Sadie Renter saved six of the shots.
The Bulldogs return to play on Thursday when they play host to Fair Grove at 5 p.m.
