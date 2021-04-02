CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team started fast and never looked back in an 8-0 triumph over McDonald County on Friday.
The Bulldogs (4-0) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half. Hannah Franks sparked Carl Junction with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes.
Allie Wrestler found the back of the net in the 29th minute while Lauren Burgess and Hailey Merwin rounded out the first-half scoring.
On a pass from Wrestler, Burgess blasted a kick into the net in the 43rd minute to give Carl Junction a 6-0 lead. Franks picked up the hat trick with a goal in the 49th minute while Samantha Sims accounted for the game's final scoring margin at the 57th minute.
The Bulldogs host Cassville at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
