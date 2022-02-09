It’s become a theme at this time of the year.
Winners of six straight games, the Carl Junction girls basketball team has hit its stride with postseason play just right around the corner.
The Bulldogs, ranked sixth in Class 5, upped their record to 17-5 and 4-1 in the Central Ozark Conference after defeating Webb City 55-40 Monday night on the road.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is team progression and obviously getting better at a number of things,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “One of the things that has been highlighted is certainly ball movement. We are rebounding the ball much better than we were earlier in the year. We’re committing fewer turnovers. We are passing the ball better, and therefore, getting more assists. Our assists to turnover ratio has gone up, and I think that’s a big reason for our success.”
Oh, and having Destiny Buerge helps, too. With a game-high 22 points against the Cardinals, the junior combo guard eclipsed 1,500 points for her career.
And the recruiting interest is just starting to ramp up for Buerge, who has picked up college offers from Division I Texas Rio Grand Valley and Division II Pittsburg State.
“It’s great, man,” Shorter said. “She has put a ton of work in. I think people would be amazed at the extra work she puts in everyday, after practice and in the offseason. It’s good to see a kid that puts that much work in to have the success she’s had. But it certainly wouldn’t be possible without her teammates. Her teammates have done a great job of playing within their roles and scoring when they need to, giving her good passes and opportunities to score.”
After being limited to only 14 games as a freshman due to a broken wrist, sophomore forward Kylie Scott has been stats galore this season.
She’s averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
Scott notched her first career triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 16 blocks in CJ’s 44-32 win over Blue Valley Northwest in the third-place game of the Pittsburg tournament last month.
“Kylie’s getting acclimated,” Shorter said. “It takes time. That last game she played before she got hurt last year — she played one heck of a basketball game. You could kind of see the switch turning on last year. With this season, again, trying to get acclimated in the first half of the season and trying to get into your stride. I think she’s having a lot of fun just going out and playing loose, playing within herself. I can’t say enough about what she’s doing on the inside.”
Then there’s juniors Klohe Burk and Hali Shorter, who have proven to be capable options in the Bulldogs’ backcourt this season.
“Hali and Klohe have been really good mainstays for us outside,” Shorter said. “Both of them shoot the ball really well. Hali had a double-double against Webb (City). She has the ability to have those nights and hit some big shots. Klohe has hit some really good shots down the stretch. Her overall commitment on defense and learning her role, knowing what we expect out of her has been so valuable to our team.”
Rounding out the starting lineup is senior Ellie Lawson. Shorter said Lawson is a role player, who makes her impact on the defensive end while helping Carl Junction settle in on the offensive end.
Sophomore Anna Burch has played a vital role off the bench. Shorter described Burch as a strong player who contributes with her ability on the glass and attacking the basket offensively.
With just four games left in the conference and regular-season play, Carl Junction is still in the hunt for a COC title. Nixa and Republic are the only remaining undefeated teams in the league.
“We obviously feel good with just the one loss,” Shorter said. “But this is a very tough conference. Over the years, there’s been a number of teams that have won the conference with one, two and sometimes even three losses because it’s so tough. There are so many good teams in it. For us to be by far the smallest school in the COC and to be in the position where we are in, winning it a few years back, it makes you feel good as a program that you are heading in the right direction and doing things right.
“I think the key for us is the old cliche: just take it one game at a time and do our best to prepare our kids, have them loose and get them excited.”
