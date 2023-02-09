CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team hiked its record to 22-1 on Thursday, including 17 wins in a row, with a 71-56 victory against visiting Branson.
The Bulldogs, after leading 33-28 at halftime, gained breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 22-7.
Destiny Buerge topped Carl Junction and all scorers with 25 points, while Kylie Scott added 23 and Klohe Burk 12.
Taylor Foster and Rylie Hagston led Branson with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Carl Junction (22-1) will host Neosho on Tuesday.
