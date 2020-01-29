SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Led by three champions and seven more top-3 finishers, Carl Junction claimed the team championship in the Central Ozark Conference girls swimming meet on Tuesday night at the Foster Natatori-um.
The Bulldogs earned 296 points in the 12-event meet, and Webb City took second with 232. Carthage came in fourth with 162 points, and Joplin was seventh with 88.
Two performances that earned automatic spots in next month’s MSHSAA state championships highlighted the Bulldogs’ title run. Emma Lacey won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 10.07 seconds, and Carl Junction also qualified for state in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.45).
Skyler Sundy was the Bulldogs’ third champion, winning the 100 backstroke (1:01.80) to lead a 1-2-4 finish by Carl Junction in the event.
The Bulldogs’ second places were Sundy in the 50 freestyle, Carsyn Smith in the 100 backstroke and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Third places went to Sophia Hensley (100 butterfly), Lacey (100 free) and Tyne Holt (500 free).
Sophia Whitesell of Webb City won the 500 freestyle (5:38.83) and was second in the 200 individual medley. The Cardinals had five third-place finishers – 200 medley relay, Skylar Powell (50 free), Kylie Jennings (1-meter diving), Anna Swearengen (100 backstroke) and 200 free relay.
For Carthage, Madison Riley won the 100 butterfly (1:01.78) and Nadya Housh was second in the 500 free. Third places went to Hope Fultz in the 200 free and the 400 free relay.
Brenna Jones posted Joplin’s best finish, taking second in the 100 butterfly.
Other automatic state standards met were by Claire George of Ozark in the 50 free (25.36) and 100 free (55.25) and Nixa’s 200 free relay (1:45.75) and 400 free relay (3:53.46).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.