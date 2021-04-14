NIXA, Mo. — Carl Junction won five events and placed fourth in the girls team standings on Tuesday in the Nixa Invitational track and field meet.
Nixa claimed the girls team crown with 138.5 points, and Ozark edged Republic 104-103.5 for second-place honors. The Bulldogs were next with 79.5 points, and Kickapoo was fifth with 73.
Bulldog junior Alanza Montez swept the hurdles events, winning the 100 lows in 15.24 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 46.48. She won by races by more than a second.
Two seniors also picked up victories for the Bulldogs as Shiloh Sluder won the 200 meters (26.38) and Salma Lewis took the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch).
The Bulldogs also won the 4x100 relay.
Third-place finishes for Carl Junction were Sluder in the 100, Olivia Vediz in the triple jump, Emerson Lundien in the pole vault and Hannah Lee in the shot put. Vediz also was fourth in the long jump.
Cassville's Kyren Postlewait won the shot put (37-9.50). The Wildcats' Jordyn Stafford was fourth in the 3200, and fifth places went to Hannah Hackler in the 100 and 200 and Annie Moore in the pole vault.
Monett's Gabby Zengotita placed second in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles, and Caitlyn Calhoun was fifth in the javelin and discus.
Pittsburg's Alaycia Harris won the triple jump (34-3), and Kiley Mussa and Madeline Narges were fourth in the high jump and javelin, respectively.
Nixa also won the boys division with 147 points, followed by Kickapoo 106 and Ozark 98.66.
Monett came in fifth with 55 points, Carl Junction was eighth with 42, Cassville 10th with 36 and Pittsburg 13th with 16.
Carl Junction's Brendan Jewell won the high jump, clearing 6-6, and was fourth in the long jump.
Collin Emmert took third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, Andrew Patterson was third in the 110 hurdles, and Owen Hensley took fourth in the pole vault.
Eduardo Trujillo of Monett swept the 110 high hurdles (15.92) and 300 intermediate hurdles (42.63). Jose Salas finished second in the 800, Konner Poynter took third in the 200 and the Cubs' 4x400 relay team was second.
Cassville's David Oliphant won the 100 (11.49) and was second in the triple jump. Bradan Dicksinson took third in the shot put.
Pittsburg's Andrew O'Doherty was second in the 100.
