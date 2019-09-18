MONETT, Mo. — Carl Junction placed five runners in the top 10 and won the Class 3-4 girls team title in the Monett Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday.
By dropping girls from teams that did not have a full lineup from the team scores, the Bulldogs scored a perfect 15 points. McDonald County was second with 55, and Monett took third with 64.
Kaci Singer, a sophomore from Aurora, won the girls race in 22 minutes, 13 seconds and beat runner-up Kiersten Potter, a freshman from Lamar, by seven seconds.
Aubrey Boatright of Aurora was third, followed by Alanza Montez of Carl Junction and Anna Burson of Springfield Catholic.
In the Class 3-4 boys race Kolin Overstreet of Lamar led the Tigers to the team crown with 46 points, followed by Carl Junction 55, McDonald County 88, Nixa 89, Mount Vernon 110, Monett 111 and Aurora 179.
Overstreet ran away from the field to win in 18:12. Tristan Gaddis of Mount Vernon took second in 18:41, followed by Joe Kremp of Lamar, Jack Delvechio of Springfield Catholic and Logan Coomes of Carl Junction.
In the smaller schools, Caleb Wicklund of College Heights won the Class 1-2 boys race in 19:32.
Southwest’s Travis Sickles was second in 19:51, while Stockton’s Colby Adams took third in 19:56. East Newton’s Jacob Bennion and Stockton’s Braden Postlewait finished fourth and fifth. Southwest and Stockton were the top two teams.
In the girls race, Blue Eye’s Avery Arnold took first in 21:44, three seconds ahead of her twin sister Riley Arnold.
Grace Bishop of College Heights finished third and Abi Street of McAuley was fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.