AURORA, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls cross country team finished with six runners inside the top 20 en route to winning the team title at the Hot Dawg Invitational on Thursday in Aurora.
Carl Junction topped the team standings with 35 points. Providence Classical Christian Academy was the runner-up with 50 points, followed by Cassville (58) and Sarcoxie (83).
Alexis Carpenter was the Bulldogs' top finisher, placing seventh. Delaney Harris took 10th, while Audrey Fletcher and Bailey Feken were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Fellow CJ runner, Sadie Burchett, finished 14th. Klohe Burk came in 20th to round out the Bulldogs' top finishers.
Providence Classical Christian's Gabbie Bishop won the meet with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Hollister's Katherine Schaefer finished second, followed by Cassville's Jolie Evans, Pierce City's Emma Hunt, Providence's Layla Maline and Mount Vernon's Rylee Simons.
Aurora's Drew Mayes and Cassville's Jadyn Williams-Reed came in eighth and ninth, respectively.
On the boys side, Carl Junction finished fourth as a team with 112 points. Providence won the team title with 31 points, while Cassville (43) came in second.
McDonald County (70) was third, while Aurora (147) finished fifth. Marionville (178), Mount Vernon (197) and Valley Springs (215) rounded out the team standings.
Jack Lawson highlighted Carl Junction's finishers, placing fourth. Alexander Allison took 17th, while Luke Battagler and Isaac Willoughby were 30th and 32nd, respectively.
Colby Westhoff (37th), Gavin Hall (38th) and Jacob Garrett (44th) also competed for the Bulldogs.
Cassville's Caleb Leach was first to cross the line, finishing with a time of 17:40. Providence's Ethan Maline, Caleb Ryan, Ben Jones and Ben Siemens placed second, third, fifth and seventh, respectively.
McDonald County's Hunter Leach took sixth, while Cassville's Charles Elliott and Ethan Bohmke were eighth and ninth. McDonald County's Lane Pratt placed 10th.
