SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls soccer team held host Parkview to no shots on goal Saturday and shut out the Vikings 3-0 to capture the Parkview Southwest Showdown championship.
Hannah Franks, with an assist from Ally Wrestler, started the scoring with a goal at the 30-minute mark to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Franks took an assist from Ella Anderson to score at the 37-minute mark and open second-half scoring.
Jocelyn Brown, with assist from Constance Graham, concluded the scoring with a goal at the 47th minute.
Carl Junction had 13 shots on goal.
The Bulldogs, undefeated in eight outings, will host Fair Grove at 5 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.