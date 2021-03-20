LEBANON, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team had quite the start to the season.
The Bulldogs swept the day, winning by scores of 11-1 over Lebanon and 13-1 against Neosho on Saturday afternoon at Lebanon High School.
Against the Yellowjackets, Carl Junction scored eight runs in the second inning to build a commanding lead and never looked back. Cole Stewart, Carson Johnson, Drew Beyer, Noah Southern, Alex Baker and Dylan Eck all produced run-scoring hits in the frame.
Baker was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings while allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight. Johnson threw one inning in relief.
The Bulldogs totaled eight hits. Eck and Keaton Johnston all managed multiple hits for Carl Junction.
Keaton Mize was the starter for Lebanon, giving up two hits and four runs over 1 1/3 innings.
And Carl Junction did not let up in game two, scoring four runs in the opening frame. That advantage grew to over double digits in the middle innings.
Noah Southern led the way offensively, driving in four runs on a pair of hits. One of those was a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs racked up 12 hits with Brendyn Downs, Beyer, Eck, Southern and Johnson collecting multi-hit performances. Beyer, who was the starter, allowed two hits and one run over five innings. The righty fanned four batters while Eck finished it off with a scoreless inning in relief.
Neosho fell to Lebanon 7-5 in game one. Wyatt Shadwick hit a sacrifice fly to account for the team's offensive production against the Bulldogs.
Carter Fenske suffered the loss, allowing four runs over 2 2/3 innings of work.
Carl Junction hosts Monett at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Neosho hosts McDonald County at the same time.
