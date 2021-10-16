OZARK, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team went 3-3 and finished sixth out of 14 teams at the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational on Saturday at Ozark High School.
The Bulldogs (23-9) defeated Greenwood (Ark.) and Jefferson City 2-1 while sweeping Incarnate Word in straight sets. Carl Junction's setbacks came to Lafayette (0-2), Springdale Har-Ber (0-2) and Eureka (0-2).
Logan Jones, who made the all-tournament team, handed out 113 assists to go with 37 digs and 31 kills.
Junior hitter Destiny Buerge posted 52 kills and 47 digs. Olivia Vediz paced the defense with 73 digs on the day, while Kylie Scott had 24 kills and 13 blocks.
Carl Junction plays at Nixa at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.