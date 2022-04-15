NIXA, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys golf team posted a runner-up finish in the 17-team Fremont Hills Invitational on Thursday at Nixa.
Nixa won the team title with a score of 293. The Bulldogs were a close second with 299, followed by Ozark (301), Kickapoo (306) and Carthage (312).
Just a freshman, Jack Spencer headlined Carl Junction by shooting a 70 to finish in third place. He tied with Joplin's Harry Satterlee and Reeds Spring's Ty Cooper.
Kickapoo's Gaige Lewis took home medalist honors with a 68, edging Ozark's CJ Jackson who shot a 69.
Carl Junction was well-represented in Nixa. Jacob Teeter (73) and Noah Williams (75) also shot in the 70s.
Britt Coy, Max Templeman and Owen Derryberry shot 75, 76 and 77, respectively to lead Carthage.
Wyatt Satterlee rounded out Joplin in the 70s with a 78. Cooper Forth paced Webb City with a 79.
