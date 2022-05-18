CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction's girls soccer team is headed back to the district championship game.
The second-seeded Bulldogs handled third-seeded Willard 3-0 in the Class 3 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction, improving to 20-5, will play in its first district finals since 2019 as it meets top-seeded Branson at noon Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Pirates are no stranger to each other. Carl Junction topped Branson 3-1 just last Thursday at home.
Against Willard, Kadynce Arnold got the Bulldogs on the board with a goal just two minutes into action. Hannah Franks assisted on Arnold's goal.
Then in the seventh minute, Lauren Burgess found the back of the net as Carl Junction took a 2-0 lead. Franks picked up the assist on the play.
The Bulldogs pulled away as Allie Wrestler blasted a kick into the net in the 61st minute. Burgess aided Wrestler on the goal.
Carl Junction outshot Willard 16-3. The Bulldogs' goalkeeper Chrissy Figueroa posted yet another shutout as she collected three saves.
The Tigers ended the season with a 15-7 overall record.
