Every little bucket counts.
Just ask Carl Junction girls basketball coach Brad Shorter.
The Lady Bulldogs' 10-point fourth quarter lead evaporated after a 15-5 run from Carthage, tying the game at 51 when Hailey Fullerton grabbed a rebound off the glass and finished with a putback with just 15 seconds to go.
But Destiny Buerge was fouled just five seconds later after an inbounds pass. After Buerge drained one of two shots from the line, Carthage’s Kianna Yates drove the other end of the floor, but her last-second shot rimmed out, giving Carl Junction a thrilling 52-51 victory on Thursday night at the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“We are pretty fortunate that shot didn’t go in,” Shorter said. “Carthage is a very good basketball team. They are going to make a lot of noise in the COC. I thought when we took the lead in the third quarter and went on a few runs, we just had a couple of possessions where we turned it over and a little bit of our youth showed. We have to experience it to know what it’s like and how to improve. I’m proud of our kids. They played really hard. We looked a little slower tonight than we did in our tournament, but we will get better.”
Carthage coach Scott Moore was proud of his team’s resiliency.
“Credit to the girls for maturing and handling that,” Moore said. “That was on them to get the ball and attack the rim, get stops on defense. They get all the credit for keeping that a tight ballgame. It was a good battle. I didn’t feel we played our best, which bodes well for us the rest of the season. We are in a tough stretch where we are playing nine games in 16 days, so it’s wearing on the girls a little bit. We are going to have an easy practice tomorrow and be ready for Saturday’s game.”
For both coaches, the game was a dress rehearsal for what could be a COC showdown next month. Carl Junction will host Carthage on Jan. 12.
“Carthage has some really good athletes coming up,” Shorter said. “They are going to be really tough in the COC. We feel like with our tradition, we will be able to back up some of that as well. It’s going to be a battle.”
Moore said this type of game will make Carthage battle-tested come conference time.
“There’s not going to be very many gimme games in the league,” Moore said. “You are going to see seven, eight teams really battling. I think those are the types of games we are going to be in this year and then obviously when we play Carl Junction during the season.”
Carl Junction grabbed an early 11-9 lead. But Carthage outscored the Lady Bulldogs 9-7 in the second quarter to force a tie at 18 by halftime. Fullerton handed the Lady Tigers a 36-35 advantage at the end of the third frame off a layup.
Buerge finished with a game-high 28 points, recording nine field goals and a trio of 3s. She’s scored 105 points (26 points per game) through four games to start this season.
“Destiny has always been a scorer and she accepted her role last year that I gave her to distribute,” Shorter said. “She would shoot here and there, and I was very proud of her for doing that as a freshman. I knew the scoring was in her. She has got that scorer’s mentality.”
Junior Jessa Hylton added 10 points while freshman Kylie Scott scored eight for Carl Junction, which play McDonald County tonight at 5:30.
Carthage was led by Fullerton with 25 points. She hit 10 total shots, including three from beyond the arc.
“I thought Hailey did a good job of adjusting to finding the gaps in their (zone),” Moore said. “She is a smart basketball player. We did a good job getting her the ball most of the time. I thought Hailey was aggressive. She attacked the basket a couple of times and found the gaps to get her jump shot off. She even played some point guard for us. All-around, a good game from her.”
Leavenworth 60, Joplin 43
Despite the final result, Joplin showed marked improvement against Leavenworth after falling to Mount Vernon on Wednesday.
“I’m very proud of the effort,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “I thought the girls came out and competed really hard tonight. There are some little things obviously we need to clean up. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, I thought we played hard and we kept battling. We did lots of really good things."
Leavenworth jumped out to a 28-15 advantage midway through the second quarter, but the Lady Eagles used an 11-5 run to cut that deficit in half by intermission. Senior Isabella Yust knocked down a 3 to shrink the deficit to 37-30 in the third quarter, but the Lady Pioneers pulled away in the fourth.
Junior Misty DeLeon iced it with a 3 from the left wing to increase the advantage to 54-36.
Junior Brooke Nice paced Joplin with 14 points, while Emma Floyd finished with 11.
“We moved the ball better and obviously we made some baskets, which was a huge difference,” Floyd said. “But we had more ball movement, more team basketball and not so much one-on-one stuff. I thought we got more downhill with our dribble and got in the paint. That opens up opportunities both for our shooting and to get the ball inside.”
Aleshia Jones had a team-high 25 points for Leavenworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.