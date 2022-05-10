PITTSBURG, Kan. — Carl Junction's baseball team jumped out to an early lead and held off St. Mary's Colgan 8-6 on Tuesday afternoon at the historic Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 11-16.
Carl Junction built a 5-1 advantage after two innings. That lead swelled to five runs in the top of the fourth before Colgan plated two runs in the bottom half of the inning to trim the deficit to 6-3.
Both teams traded scores in the fifth. The Panthers added one run in the sixth, but did not get any closer.
Gaige Carson shut the door in the seventh for the Bulldogs. He worked around two hits by striking out the side.
Carl Junction totaled 10 hits in the contest. Kyler Perry had three hits and scored three times, while Arlen Wakefield collected a double and drove in two runs.
Jordan Woodruff, Shane Diskin, Mekhi McGarry and Bentley Rowden each had run-scoring knocks.
Starter Lucas Vanlanduit picked up the victory after allowing one earned run on four hits through 3 2/3 innings. Jordan Woodruff covered the next 2 1/3 innings in relief before giving way to Carson in the seventh.
The Bulldogs open district play on Saturday. Fourth-seeded Carl Junction plays fifth-seeded Raytown South at 10 a.m. in the Class 5 District 7 quarterfinals at Roy B. Shaver Field at Neosho.
