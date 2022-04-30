The Carl Junction baseball team handled Springfield Catholic 5-1 before falling to Glendale 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
Carl Junction enters the month of May with an 8-13 overall record. The Bulldogs host Joplin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In game one, Shane Diskin hurled a gem. He registered nine strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits through six strong innings of work.
Lucas Vanlanduit slammed the door with a 10-pitch, scoreless seventh inning.
Also getting it done with the bat, Vanlanduit went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Diskin had a hit as well with two driven in, while Arlen Wakefield added a pair of hits and a run scored.
Bentley Rowden collected a hit and scored a run.
Game two saw Glendale plate three runs in the early going and that proved to be more than enough run support for Drew Wedgeworth.
He went the distance on just 70 pitches and allowed one run on three hits. Wedgeworth walked one and induced 11 groundouts to eight flyouts on the day.
Brayden Biggers paced Glendale's offense by going 2 for 4 with a run scored. Carter Lewis had a hit and drove in two.
For the Bulldogs, Logan Eck suffered the loss. He surrendered four runs on five hits through four innings.
Wakefield had another solid game. He went 2 for 3 with a run scored in the finale.
