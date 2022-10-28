GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The fifth-seeded Carl Junction football team knocked off fourth-seeded Grandview 42-13 in the Class 4 District 7 quarterfinals on Friday night at Grandview High School.
Carl Junction, improving to 4-6 overall, will meet top-seeded Center next Friday night on the road in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs started fast with a 21-7 lead after one.
Johnny Starks accounted for the team’s first two scores with runs of 5 and 4 yards, while Aiden Bard hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Dexter Merrell.
Stark earned the hat trick with another 4-yard TD run as Carl Junction expanded its lead to 34-7 with 1:07 to play before halftime.
Merrell put the finishing touches on the win with a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs.
Grandview finished 5-5 overall.
