Carl Junction is looking to pick up the offense — both in production and pace — tonight in its 7 o'clock Central Ozark Conference contest at Carthage.
The Bulldogs gained 62 total yards — 17 rushing yards on 30 carries and 45 yards on eight pass completions — in last week's 34-0 season-opening loss to Webb City.
Quarterback Garret Taylor completed 7-of-12 passes in his first varsity start, and Noah Southern and Brady Sims had 20 and 16 rushing yards, respectively.
"We have to decide what kind of offense we're going to be, a slow-paced offense or real slow-paced offense," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "The kids seem to want to play at a real slow pace — not intentionally. When we've been successful, we've been fast-paced and ran a lot of plays.
Carl Junction trailed the Cardinals just 13-0 at halftime.
"I thought we played for the most part pretty solid defense," Buckmaster said. "We did a good job between the tackles. Where we got hurt a few times was with the quarterback and option-game pitch. We did a lot of good things defensively. I'm very pleased where we're at.
"Special teams did a nice job. We didn't hurt ourselves. We can do some things better, but we didn't hurt ourselves on special teams."
Carthage kicked off its season last week with a 35-0 road victory over Nixa.
"Patrick (Carlton) is a lot at quarterback," Buckmaster said. "The tailback (Tyler) Mueller does a nice job, and they have a little speed on the perimeter with (Marcus) Huntley.
"Carthage has a good football team. We have to play well to have a chance of winning the football game. I think it's a game we can compete in and a game we have a chance to win if all three phases want to compete on the same night.
"We've had pretty good practices for the most part. We still have to get a little better on the offensive side of the ball with our practice habits. We need a lot more effort and focus and a will to get better on offense. We had one good day of practice on offense. We'll find out if one good day is enough."
