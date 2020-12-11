For the sixth consecutive season, the Carl Junction girls basketball team is headed to the championship game of the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic.
“It’s a good feeling (to be back) with such a young team,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “It's a little different style than what we have been accustomed to the last couple of years. We will have to do some different things offensively and defensively, but it’s always good to be in the championship game and give ourselves a shot.”
Carl Junction (4-1) will clash with former Big 8 Conference foe Mount Vernon (3-0) today at 1 p.m. for the first-place trophy. The Bulldogs and Mountaineers recorded much different wins in Friday’s semifinals as Carl Junction rolled past McDonald County 55-22, while Mount Vernon earned a 54-46 victory over Leavenworth.
The former rivals haven’t played since the Bulldogs joined the Central Ozark Conference in 2016.
“Mount Vernon has a lot of tradition over there,” Shorter said. “Last year, they were in the place we are this year. I think with youth and with the kids they have —they may be a little ahead of us. But you know, I tell our kids we have to grow up fast and get after it. It will be a battle no matter who it is.”
“Since I’ve been at Mount Vernon, it will be our first time playing each other,” Mountaineers coach Grant Berendt said. “Now, we jamboree together every year, so we see them every year. But Coach Shorter does a heck of a job. We know what we are getting into. His kids play physical. They are off to a very good start this year. I think it will be a really fun game and a good one to come watch.”
CARL JUNCTION 55, MCDONALD COUNTY 22
After somewhat of a slow start, Shorter challenged his team to have a big second half.
And the Bulldogs delivered.
Carl Junction, which held a 25-15 halftime advantage, outscored McDonald County (2-4) 30-7 the rest of the way.
“A lot of our issue is just passing and catching,” Shorter said. “As much as we focus on it, I thought we cleaned that up a lot in the second half. We were stronger on our catches. We were stronger with our passes, and we weren’t so nonchalant and lackadaisical with the ball. When we are stronger and not so loose, we are a much better ballclub.”
The Bulldogs took the early lead, rattling off seven points in three minutes, but the Mustangs countered with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to one. With 42 seconds left in the opening frame, Destiny Buerge hit her second corner 3 to give the Lady Bulldogs a 10-6 lead.
Carl Junction opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run, pushing the score to 19-8 at 5:58 mark. Both teams traded buckets the rest of the half, as the Bulldogs held a 25-15 halftime lead.
But Carl Junction’s offense exploded in the third quarter, posting 19 points with Buerge and Hali Shorter supplying 12 of those points off four triples.
“I felt like we had more energy in the second half than we did in the first half,” Coach Shorter said. “Part of that may just be our youth, and the ups and downs, the roller coaster feel. It’s good to see the ball go in the basket and get some easy layups to generate some momentum.”
Buerge posted a game-high 22 points for Carl Junction, with five of her seven field goals coming from beyond the arc. Kylie Scott had nine and Jessa Hylton added seven.
Kristen Penn scored five points to lead McDonald County, which plays Joplin today at 4 in the fifth-place game.
“We played hard in the first half, played hard the whole game,” Mustangs coach Sean Crane said. “First half we looked good. We hung with them. We played competitive, but the turnovers got us in the second half and CJ got hot. The Buerge girl is a heck of a player. Coach Shorter does a great job. That’s a heck of a program. We are making progress. It’s just ball security. We have to take care of the ball.”
Mount Vernon 54, Leavenworth 46
Mount Vernon overcame struggles from the charity stripe to sneak past Leavenworth in a hard-fought game.
“That is not our forte, but hopefully we got it all out of our system now,” Berendt said. “A win’s a win. They are a very well-coached team. They play really, really hard and have a go-to scorer. I thought we did a much better job in the second half on her. We allowed only seven instead of 14. They are just physical. Our kids are trying to get there. I’m changing our lineup a little. I like to work in kids and find a rotation that fits us.
“A win’s a win at this point.”
The Mountaineers trailed 18-17 after the first quarter, but Mount Vernon grabbed a 33-29 lead after a 16-point second quarter.
Both teams traded baskets in the third frame, with the Mountaineers outscoring the Pioneers 14-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the eight-point triumph.
Mount Vernon featured a balanced attack with three players in double figures. Lacy Stokes, a Missouri Southern signee, finished with 18 points while Ellie Johnston and Cameryn Cassity tallied 11 apiece.
Aleshia Jones finished with a game-high 21 points for Leavenworth, which plays Carthage in the third-place game at 2:30.
