CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs evened their season record to 3-3 with a dominant 49-7 win over the Neosho Wildcats on homecoming night at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Dexter Merrill capped off a six-play, 72-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run less than four minutes into the game.
Then the Bulldog defense stopped the Wildcats’ first drive after 12 plays with an interception by Safety Chance Benford to set the tone for the night.
“We’ve had some success the past couple of weeks moving the football, we just haven’t been able to score touchdowns when we get down there,” Neosho first-year head coach Brandon Taute said. “We’ve got to do a better job of finishing drives and we’ve got to start winning the field position battle. We play backed up on offense and our defense plays backed up the whole game. We can’t continue to lose the field position battle.”
The Bulldogs then proceeded to score on five of their next six drives before halftime while holding Neosho to a single touchdown to go up 42-7 at the half.
The Wildcats tried to rally in the third quarter, again going on a long 18-play drive that included two conversions on fourth down on the way from the Neosho 21 to Carl Junction’s 21. But the Wildcats couldn’t convert on fourth down, getting seven yards on a fourth-and-9 pass, and they turned the ball over on downs to Carl Junction and squelched their last opportunity to stop the running clock that comes when one team holds a 35-point lead in the second half.
The Bulldogs scored their final touchdown on a pick-6 by freshman linebacker Braxton Jones with 8:59 left in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs Junior Quarterback Nathan Planchon was efficient passing the ball, completing 7 of 9 throws for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Woodruff caught three of those passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Dexter Merrell led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 49 yards on five carries and two touchdowns.
Merrell also completed 3 of 6 passes for 20 yards.
“Nathan Planchon, he’s a junior and this is his third varsity start,” Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster. “We lost Kyler Perry after Week 3 when we beat Branson here to an injury, and it looks like he’s probably going to be out the rest of the year. We’ll have to see how it all shakes out. Nathan made his first career start at Joplin and then he follows that up against Webb City, and he did a nice job.
“He did some things against Joplin and he did a lot of great things last week against Webb City in the passing game. We just didn’t have a running game to help him out. Tonight, by having a little bit more of a running game and being a little more diversified in formations, we were able to make some big plays.”
Neosho quarterback Quenton Hughes completed 23 of 45 passes in the game for 166 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Neosho’s running game managed 104 yards on 33 carries, led by Junior Jared Siler.
“It was a tough loss, CJ’s a good football team, they did some good things,” Taute said. “They’ve got a good defense and coach Buckmaster will put you in positions to manipulate you a little bit on the offensive side of the ball. They’re a good football team and we’re just not consistent enough right now to win football games.”
Buckmaster said getting to .500 with the top three teams in the Central Ozark Conference in the Bulldogs’ rear view mirror is a big accomplishment.
“It means a lot, it sets us up for the rest of the season,” Buckmaster said. “We’ve got to go to Republic next Friday night. They have a new coach and a different style of football and they’re hard-nosed and going to come right at you and be physical and we’re going to have to match that up there so it’s going to be another tough game to win.
“But it sets us up for the rest of the season to finish well and to have, in my opinion, a great season. Coming into the season there wasn’t a whole lot of expectations with this group and they’ve really done a nice job. They play hard and compete and we just need to keep getting better offensively, do some better things on offense. We struggled against the bigger schools with our depth and every school we went against has been a bigger school.”
