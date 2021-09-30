The Carl Junction and Neosho football teams face off in a Central Ozark Conference clash on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs (2-3) are coming off a pair of lopsided setbacks to powerhouses Joplin (44-6) and Webb City (42-6) in Weeks 4 and 5, respectively.
“In both games against Joplin and Webb City, we competed in the first half,” Carl Junction Doug Buckmaster said. “After halftime, things got away from us. We had opportunities offensively, but didn’t cash in. We had to kick field goals in both games. It makes it tough when you are kicking field goals and not scoring touchdowns.”
“Our lack of numbers and depth hurts us versus the schools like Joplin and Webb City. We are playing more kids than what we would like to both ways. But we competed at a high level against two of the best teams around. Hopefully, we will build from it and start finishing games.”
Despite their record, the Wildcats (0-5) have made marked improvements since Week 1 under new coach Brandon Taute. Neosho got off to a strong start against powerhouse Nixa, but ultimately suffered a 54-20 setback.
“We are exponentially better,” Taute said. “Our goal is to get better every single day. I feel like we have absolutely done that. We continue to grow week to week. We put certain focuses on each week, and I feel like the kids have stepped up and answered the call.”
And Buckmaster has seen the improvements the Wildcats have shown on film.
“Coach Taute does a very good job,” Buckmaster said. “You can see offensively they are doing some very good things. They have some athletes there at Neosho. I believe they always have and they are using those athletes now. In the future, they will get better and better.”
Neosho will look to generate some offensive momentum against a Carl Junction defense that has been a force at times this season.
“Carl Junction is a good football team,” Taute said. “They have a really good defense. Their defensive line gets off the ball. Offensively, they are going to spread you out. They create some issues and make you defend the entire field. It’s going to be a tough football game, but every week is in the COC.”
The Bulldogs picked up a 41-6 victory over the Wildcats in their Week 6 matchup last season.
“Their Achilles’ heel has been on the defensive side of the ball,” Buckmaster said. “They gave up a lot of points and a lot of rushing yards. We did very well in the pass game last Friday night, but we have got to get better in the running game. We need to develop a run game to go along with our pass game. We need those guys up front to play a little better.”
Neosho is looking for its first victory over Carl Junction since the 2018 campaign.
“We just have to focus on ourselves and we can’t get caught up in all the emotions of the game,” Taute said. “We have to focus on our job and continue to get better at all the little things, execute each play to the best of our ability. If we can do that, I feel like the score is going to take care of itself at the end of the day.”
JOPLIN (5-0) AT REPUBLIC (3-2)
The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in Class 6, look to continue a dominant stretch of football as they hit the road to take on a Republic team that has suffered two losses in its last three games.
The Tigers are coming off a 48-28 win over Ozark after suffering back-to-back losses to Webb City and Nixa. Republic is averaging 34 points per game and surrendering 27.6 ppg to its opponents.
Joplin has proved to be among the top two-way teams in the state as it has averaged 42.2 ppg while surrounding just 17 ppg. The Eagles haven’t outscored their last three opponents (Ozark, Carl Junction and Willard) by an average of 40.6 points.
The Eagles’ potent offense is led by senior quarterback Always Wright, who has completed 74% of his passes for 1,136 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 255 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries.
Sophomore Quin Renfro and junior Drew VanGilder lead the team in rushing with 331 and 279 yards, respectively. Junior Terrance Gibson has a team-high 322 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 12 catches, and senior L.T. Atherton has 198 yards and six touchdowns on 22 catches.
The Eagles picked up a 41-14 win over Republic last season in Joplin.
WILLARD (0-5) AT CARTHAGE (5-0)
The COC’s other unbeaten juggernaut, Carthage, is ranked second in Class 5 heading into its home contest against winless Willard at David Haffner Stadium.
Carthage is averaging 46.6 ppg while limiting its opponents to 11.2. CHS hasn’t surrendered more than 14 points in any game this season.
Willard meanwhile, has suffered five consecutive setbacks of 24 points or more against Carl Junction, Republic, Nixa, Ozark and Joplin.
Junior running back Luke Gall is 28 yards shy of eclipsing 1,000 for the season. The Carthage standout has 15 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 12.8 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Caden Kababance has completed 52.5% of his passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns on 78 carries. Braxdon Tate and Cale Patrick are the team’s leading receivers with 119 and 115 yards, respectively.
Carthage picked up a 42-7 road win over Willard last year.
BRANSON (2-3) AT WEBB CITY (3-2)
Webb City, ranked No. 4 in Class 5, looks to keep momentum going on Friday night as it plays host to Branson at Cardinal Stadium.
The Cardinals rebounded from a Week 4 setback to Carthage by routing Carl Junction 42-6 last Friday at Bulldog Stadium. In a game without usual starters Cohl Vaden (QB) and Dupree Jackson (RB), running back Cade Wilson took the offensive reins as he rushed for four touchdowns and over 100 yards.
Defensively, Webb City limited the Bulldogs to just a pair of field goals on 13 drives. CJ was also held to under 50 yards rushing on the night.
Wilson has 454 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 54 carries this season. Junior Lanson Johnson, who filled in for Vaden at QB last week, has completed 5 of 14 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. Junior William Hayes is the team’s leading receiver with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches.
The Cardinals earned 35-7 triumph over the Pirates last season.
