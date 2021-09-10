Carl Junction, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team dominated from start to finish en route to a 3-0 sweep over Aurora on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (2-2) won by individual set scores of 25-6, 25-12 and 25-22.
Senior Jessa Hylton paced Carl Junction with 15 kills along with four digs and two aces. Sophomore Kylie Scott slammed eight kills, had two digs, one block, one ace and one assist while Destiny Buerge contributed six kills, two aces and six digs.
Maggie Brown and Chloe Taylor chipped in five and four kills, respectively. Olivia Vediz led the team with 11 digs and Logan Jones handed out a team-high 36 assists.
Carl Junction goes to Rogers for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Monday.
