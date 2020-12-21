Katie Scott, who last year guided Carl Junction High School through an undefeated basketball season as a senior, is continuing to shine this season as a freshman at Grand Canyon University.
Scott, after seeing her senior prep season cut short during the state playoffs because of COVID-19, has come back strong at GCU, a Christian university in Phoenix, Arizona, and was recently named the Western Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 14-20.
Last week, Scott scored a combined 35 points to spark the Antelopes to two road victories.
She hit 8 of 11 field goals en route to scoring 20 points against Eastern Washington, chalking up her fourth 20-plus-point performances in her short collegiate career.
Grand Canyon also toppled Houston Baptist behind Scott's 15 points in just 11 minutes of play with two three-pointers.
Scott is averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for GCU (7-1), which plays host to Park University-Gilbert on Jan. 3 at GCU Arena.
