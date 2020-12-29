PHOENIX, Ariz. — Not only has Carl Junction product Katie Scott made waves in her freshman season at Grand Canyon University but she’s already writing her name in history books.
Scott became the first Lope to win Western Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors consecutively by claiming this week’s award.
In the Lopes' only contest last week, the center broke the GCU Division I-era record with 34 points in a win that moved the team to 7-1. She was 13 of 21 from the field in 24 minutes of play against Arizona Christian and added career highs in rebounds (13) and steals (five), giving Scott her second double-double of the season.
"It's a huge honor to be named player of the week twice in a row," Scott said in a release. "Our development as a team and on an individual basis is proof that coach (Molly) Miller's system elevates us all to our highest level of play, and any awards are truly a reflection of this."
Scott became the first Lope this season to win WAC Player of the Week last week after averaging 17.5 points on 72% shooting in two road wins.
"Sometimes, freshmen go through a little slump right at this time because they're no longer a surprise," Miller said in a release. "Teams have film on them. They can scout them. So I'm really pleased with Katie's not only composure but just sticking-with-it factor."
Scott is averaging a team-high 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 19 minutes per game while shooting 60.2% from the field. She is 9 of 15 from 3-point range, giving her a team-leading 3-point percentage of 60%.
The reigning Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year is one of the tallest players in the WAC, standing at 6-foot-3. To take full advantage of her size, Scott said before the season she worked on her back-to-the-basket game but also wanted to maintain the versatility that helped her throughout her time at Carl Junction.
“Like as soon as a team gets comfortable with me being back to the basket, that’s when you pull out and do high-post work from the wing,” Scott told the Globe in November. “Just keep them on their toes. I think that has always been my speciality is switching up what I do and never letting teams get comfortable.”
Scott is back in action at GCU Arena on Sunday when the Lopes welcome Park (Arizona) for their final nonconference game of the season. WAC play begins for GCU at home Jan. 8-9 against Tarleton State.
