ADA, Okla. — Carl Junction product Jeremiah Kennedy was stellar on the bump Tuesday afternoon.
The sophomore righty shined as he helped Missouri Southern roll past East Central 11-0 in non-conference action on the road.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Kennedy punched out eight batters and tossed five two-hit frames — only needing 74 pitches.
The Lions (9-7) not only received stellar pitching, but MSSU’s bats came alive for the second straight day as the offense finished with 15 hits, including nine of the extra-base variety.
Catcher Tommy Stevenson, the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season, went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, three runs scored, two home runs and a double.
Jordan Fitzpatrick was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs, a run scored and a home run. Nate Mieszkowski went a perfect 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Matt Miler collected two hits and as many runs driven in.
Drew Davis belted a home run and also tripled while scoring two runs.
Stevenson started the scoring in the first with the first of his two home runs on the day — this one to left field. Mieszkowski then singled home Stevenson to give the Lions a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
And that’s when MSSU blew open the ballgame.
Clay Milas doubled home Davis to start the scoring and Stevenson followed that up with his second dinger, a 2-run shot to push the lead to 5-0 lead. Fitzpatrick added a two-run long ball and Miller singled home Mieszkowski to increase the Lions’ advantage to 8-0.
Davis added his home run in the fifth and Miller tripled home Mieszkowski in the sixth before Stevenson added an RBI double to score Milas.
In relief of Gayman, Ryan Paschal and Scott Duensing worked scoreless frames apiece.
MSSU returns to MIAA play this weekend as Northwest Missouri comes to Joplin for a three-game set beginning Friday at Warren Turner Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.