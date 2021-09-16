August 19, 1920 - September 14, 2021 Juanita Lee Middleton Martin was the first child born to Iva Cockrum Middleton and Oscar F. Middleton on August 19, 1920. Their next child, Buddy, died of pneumonia when he was 2 and Juanita was 4, leaving 5 years between Juanita and Helen (Cupp of Joplin…