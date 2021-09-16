The quarterback who stands behind center for one of the most high-octane offenses in Southwest Missouri is no secret.
“Always Wright is a very good football player, a very good quarterback,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Very athletic. He has the height and the athleticism to be successful as a quarterback at the college level. Joplin is a very good offensive football team. He kind of makes that offense go.”
On Friday night, Joplin’s (3-0) dynamic offense plays host to Carl Junction (2-1) that features a strong defensive unit at 7 p.m. from Junge Field.
“Defensively, they fly to the football,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “They are very aggressive. They play really hard. You can just tell that on film. If you get it rolling, they have 11 helmets to the football on every play.”
In a resounding 42-7 triumph last week in Ozark, the Eagles scored in their first five possessions and never looked back. The 1-2 punch of Wright and Landen Atherton was seemingly unstoppable as Wright fired three of his four touchdowns passes to him.
“Real proud of how they performed,” Jasper said. “We wanted to get off to a fast start and we wanted to make sure we got ahead, so we could put pressure on Ozark. That really set the tone. I thought (Always and LT) played fantastic. Ozark was really stacking the box, which gave us an opportunity to pass the ball a little bit.
“LT was the beneficiary of that with three touchdowns. I thought he did a great job with his route running and getting open.”
Josh Cory and Michael Phipps are defensive stalwarts for a Bulldog team that held Branson in check during last week’s lopsided 33-7 victory.
“Defensively has been a huge part of our success, there’s no doubt about that,” Buckmaster said. “We have played very, very well on that side of the ball. Josh and Michael are two very good defensive linemen. They both have been playing defensive end for the most part. Those guys are very, very good high school football players and are disruptive.”
The Eagles’ defense has also come on of late, especially stopping the run.
“I think our run defense has done a really good job,” Jasper said. “We are making them go to the air more, and I thought that was a big key in what we were able to do with Ozark’s run.”
While Buckmaster said Carl Junction is still trying to catch up offensively, he likes where the Bulldogs are at in the other two phases of the game heading into Friday night's matchup against Joplin.
“Our special teams have been outstanding this year,” Buckmaster said. “We have our work cut out for us on Friday, but we have played very, very well defensively to this point. We will need to play well in all three phases against Joplin."
And Jasper's message to his players remains the same: be the more physical football team in the trenches.
"Friday is no different, especially with CJ’s defense," Jasper said. "We need to be able to run the ball when we run the ball, which will allow us to throw the ball when we want to do that. If we can do that, that will help set the tempo.”
