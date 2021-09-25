CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction volleyball team had never won its own tournament in back-to-back years.
To motivate her team, Cheryl Sharples made a very specific promise if her players followed through on winning this year’s Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic.
“I kind of promised them a t-shirt if they did win it,” Sharples said with a sharp smile.
It’s time for Sharples to follow through on her end of the bargain after the Bulldogs claimed a 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) victory over Rogers (Ark.) to win the championship on Saturday afternoon at Carl Junction High School.
The triumph capped a 6-0 day for CJ. The Bulldogs have now won the CJ Classic in three of the last five years.
“We started off a little bit slow this morning, but I don’t think you want to start off hot in the morning,” Sharples said. “You want to build on your day. That’s what we did. We continued to get better. By the end of the day, we were playing our best volleyball. I don’t think it is our best volleyball (this season), but the best volleyball we could play today.”
Carl Junction took control of the match from the onset and only relinquished the lead once midway through the second set.
With Rogers leading 17-16 after an attack error, the Bulldogs followed with a 3-0 burst to take a 19-17 advantage behind kills from Maggie Brown, Jessa Hylton and Destiny Buerge.
Both teams exchanged points to 21-19, but Carl Junction finished off the set with a 4-2 rally to secure the win.
In the opening set, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 15-9 lead after an ace from Kylie Scott. Carl Junction closed out the set with a 10-6 burst that was punctuated by a kill from Brown.
“That’s what we need to do is take control of matches and make sure we don’t get ourselves in situations we don’t want to be in,” Sharples said. “I think we have an opportunity to do some really great things this year. If we stay healthy and everybody is playing at the level they can play, we can compete with anybody.”
In pool play, Hylton etched her name in Bulldog history and became the new career aces record holder in Carl Junction’s 2-0 victory against Neosho. She tied Katelyn Joyner’s record (2008-10) with three aces against Hollister, and had one ace against the Wildcats to set the record.
“Jessa has always been a great server,” Sharples said. “Very effective. When she goes back and goes after it, it’s a hard ball to pass. She started off the year a little tentative, but has picked up her serving velocity a little bit. I’m really excited for her to get that record.”
Hylton, the tournament MVP, finished with 12 aces. She led the team in kills on the day with 44, while Logan Jones handed out a team-high 120 assists and Destiny Buerge had 47 digs.
“It feels amazing. I’m super glad,” Hylton said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates always pushing me to be better. They were a really big part of it also.”
Carl Junction also went 3-0 in pool play before claiming a 2-0 (25-20, 25-12) win over Rogers Heritage in the quarterfinals and a 2-0 (25-19, 25-12) victory over Springfield Central in the semifinals.
CARTHAGE FINISHEs THIRD
The Tigers managed to go 3-1-1 and made a run to the semifinals of bracket play.
Carthage earned a 2-0 (26-24, 25-22) quarterfinal win over Webb City before its tournament came to a close in its 2-1 setback to Rogers.
“I feel really good,” Tigers coach Bradyn Webb said of her team’s performance. “I think we should have been in the championship for sure, but looking back to last year, this was a tournament we did not do well in. Coming back this year and getting in the Gold Bracket, it was really good to see us compete for a spot in the championship.”
OTHER LOCAL TEAMS
The Cardinals went 3-1 in the tournament and picked up 2-0 victories over Aurora, Carl Junction jayvee and Rogers Heritage. Joplin posted a 1-1-2 record. The Eagles topped Hillcrest, but ended the day with a setback to Central in bracket play.
Neosho finished 1-2-2 with their lone victory coming against McDonald County in bracket play.
All-Tournament team
Carl Junction—Jessa Hylton (MVP), Logan Jones, Destiny Buerge, Kylie Scott
Rogers—Ryley Martin, Madison Rhea, Kaitlyn Brady
Carthage—Sydnee Dudolski, Olivia Bourgault
Central—Coco Buschhorn, Mili Sylvester
Joplin—Angelina Schramm
Hollister—Emily Young
Rogers Heritage—Malia Fosse
West Plains— Ashton Judd
Pittsburg—Faith McGowin
